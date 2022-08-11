Home
Armed man killed after trying to breach FBI office, standoff
CINCINNATI (AP) — An armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading...
Family member arrested in 15-year-old's overdose death; teen was given fentanyl disguised as prescription pills
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The family member who...
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day of school
BATON ROUGE - A girl who was just...
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: tropical air mass to bring on more storms
Expect two more days with a few drenching storms in the area. There are some signs of a slight break in the pattern over the weekend....
Drought Monitor: Summer rain ends the drought
There have been major improvements to the drought...
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Baton Rouge Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: A flash flood warning is in effect...
Sports
Not on the market long after decommitting from Purdue, Woodlawn's Rickie Collins chooses LSU
After falling out of love with his commitment to Purdue, Woodlawn 4 star quarterback Rickie Collins chose to stay home to play for the Tigers of...
Body transformation and back surgery part of a winding road for Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin to Houston
Losing 70 pounds plus back surgery are just...
LSU Football unranked in Coaches Poll for first time in 22 years
The last time the LSU Tiger football team...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
