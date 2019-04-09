Home
Couple says wedding photographer a no-show on big day
BATON ROUGE - She had the dress, he had the tux, and all their friends and family were in town for their big day. Only problem?...
Public street turned into private drive, parish references state law
BATON ROUGE - Residents in one neighborhood were...
Animal control seizes 'dangerous' dog after second reported attack
BATON ROUGE - A dog living in the...
Rapper Boosie arrested in Georgia on drug and firearm charges
NEWNAN, GA - Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested Monday afternoon on drug and firearm charges. The Baton Rouge native, whose real name is Torrence Hatch,...
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Recent storms are making things...
NAACP calls string of Louisiana church fires 'domestic terrorism'
OPELOUSAS - A series of fires that destroyed...
Not yet, but quieter weather just around the corner
After one more day of showers and thunderstorms, the local area is set to catch some quieter weather. Temperatures will warm. Here is a...
Next round of heavy storms threaten on Sunday
WATCH LIVE WEATHER COVERAGE HERE On Sunday,...
Active pattern to continue
An active storm pattern will carry into early...
Former LSU Tiger Chloe Jackson hits game winner in National Championship
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Baylor recovered after blowing a 17-point lead and losing a star player, beating Notre Dame 82-81 for the NCAA women's basketball championship...
Gymnastics advances to NCAA Championships
BATON ROUGE - The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team...
LSU takes series against Texas A&M, 9-3
BATON ROUGE – Behind freshman right-hander Cole Henry’s...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 8, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
