Livingston teachers, school system employees to get pay raise if voters pass new sales tax
DENHAM SPRINGS - Teachers and other Livingston Parish school system employees could get a 10% pay raise if voters pass a new 1% sales tax. It's...
Prairieville resident could face parish lawsuit over fence position
PRAIRIEVILLE - A civil matter has escalated to...
Damage caused by city worker will cost nearly $1 million to fix; road work on Florida Blvd to start Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Nearly one year after an...
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: several days with rain chances on the board
Though no washouts are expected, rain will certainly be a part of the forecast into early next week. Temperatures will generally remain above average until a...
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms will start up later today
Watching for showers and storms this afternoon. ...
Thursday PM Forecast: multiple rain chances ahead
Multiple rounds of rain will be possible Friday...
Sports
No. 1 LSU baseball falls to no. 5 Arkansas in extra innings, 9-3
BATON ROUGE - LSU falls in game 1 vs Arkansas 9-3 in 10 innings. Not the best day for the top ranked LSU baseball team at...
Final game of LSU-Arkansas series rescheduled to Saturday night, setting up double-header
BATON ROUGE - Game three of LSU and...
LSU baseball series opener against Arkansas moved up on Friday due to weather
BATON ROUGE – Game 1 of the LSU-Arkansas...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 24, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
