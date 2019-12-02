Home
On Your Side
Baby denied life-saving drug by Louisiana Medicaid
BATON ROUGE - The most expensive drug in the world could be a possible cure for a 16-month-old boy. Axel Dennis was diagnosed with Spinal...
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
News
Authorities responding to overturned tanker truck on I-10 entrance ramp in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A tanker truck is in a precarious spot after it apparently tipped over on an I-10 entrance ramp Monday night. The truck...
DA looking into payments that may be criminal in Sorrento
SORRENTO – A district attorney, focusing on the...
Baby denied life-saving drug by Louisiana Medicaid
BATON ROUGE - The most expensive drug in...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Freezing temperatures possible tonight
A dry, reinforcing cold front will bring even cooler temperatures to the region through Tuesday. A light freeze is possible. THE FORECAST: Today and...
Cool Conditions to Start the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: A...
Strong Storms Possible Overnight
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
WATCH: Coach O previews Tigers' SEC Championship meeting with Georgia
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron took the podium Monday to discuss LSU's huge match-up with the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. The #2 Tigers...
New Orleans Saints defeat Falcons, 26-18
The New Orleans Saints have defeated the Atlanta...
Tiger Athletic Foundation trying to beat out A&M fundraiser ahead of Saturday's game
BATON ROUGE - The Tiger Athletic Foundation and...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Baby denied life-saving drug by Louisiana Medicaid
BATON ROUGE - The most expensive drug in the world could be a possible cure for a 16-month-old boy. Axel Dennis was diagnosed with Spinal...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Click 2 The Pros
Calendar
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Share the Christmas Joy
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
Search
SEARCH
45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Freezing temperatures possible tonight
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days