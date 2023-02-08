Home
Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home
JARREAU - A man was arrested after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, a man...
Crime scene experts testify remnants of Sylviane Lozada's blood found in garage after her disappearance
BATON ROUGE - Day three of the trial...
Overturned semi-truck closes I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Eastbound I-12 is closed at...
Wednesday PM Forecast: drying out before dawn
After showers and thunderstorms end from west to east overnight, some clearing is expected into Thursday. A substantial change has been made to the forecast for...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
TORNADO WATCH issued for entire WBRZ Viewing Area
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Nine LSU Tigers receive invites to NFL Combine
BATON ROUGE - The Super Bowl may be quickly approaching this weekend, but nine former LSU Tiger players have their eyes on the start of their...
LSU gymnast KJ Johnson finds success with her smile
BATON ROUGE - The sophomore slump was something...
Former Southern Athletics Director Floyd Kerr passes away
Southern University shared the passing of former athletic...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
