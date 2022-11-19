Home
Football programs nationwide show their support for Mike Hollins, those affected by UVA shooting
BATON ROUGE - Mike Hollins, a graduate of U-High and University of Virginia football player, continues to recover in the hospital after being shot on UVA's...
Outdoor heater caused fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - An outdoor heater caused a...
Sheriff: 13-year-old boy killed by stray bullet from target practice in Pointe Coupee
NEW ROADS - A 13-year-old boy was struck...
Clouds Arriving As Temps Hold Well Above Freezing
Temperatures not as cold on Friday night THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight: Clouds moving in will blanket the entire region tonight...
FREEZE WARNING for entire area Thursday night
A *FREEZE WARNING* is in effect from 10pm...
Thursday AM Forecast: Freeze Watches go into effect tonight
Freeze Watches will go in effect for tonight...
Sports
No. 23 Southeastern beats Nicholls 40-17, wins Southland Conference Title
THIBODAUX - The Southeastern football team wins the Southland Conference title for the 3rd time in program history. It's their first title since 2014. The Lions...
LSU basketball beats UNO 91-62
BATON ROUGE - It was the LSU basketball...
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
BATON ROUGE- Is the New Orleans Saints season...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
Contests
