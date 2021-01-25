Home
Governor responds as thousands continue waiting for unemployment benefits
BATON ROUGE - As another week comes to a close, the Louisiana Workforce Commission still has a backlog of claimants waiting for their benefits. Friday,...
No update from workforce commission Thursday, call for help continues
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission provided...
Call backlog slowly improving for Workforce Commission, thousands still waiting
BATON ROUGE - The state is finally offering...
Louisiana authorities shoot, kill man accused of stabbing 2
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana shot and killed a suspect accused of stabbing two people on Sunday night. Slidell Police and the St....
More than 50 pets rescued from a destroyed home
The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services is asking...
BRPD arrests suspect for allegedly stabbing man to death near Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Detectives are investigating...
LSU outlasted by #4 South Carolina
BATON ROUGE, La. —It was a defensive battle in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon, but the LSU women’s basketball team came up short...
Madison Prep hands Carver first loss of season 62-45
Carver entered Saturday night's matchup with Madison Prep...
Despite a combined 52 points from JP Ricks and Brandon Harton, Menard gets close win over Jehohah-Jireh
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks had 35 points to compliment...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Free COVID-19 tests to be administered in Donaldsonville Thursday, Jan. 21
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension officials have teamed up with...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered across Louisiana in a process that, not without hurdles in its organizational structure, is gradually becoming more streamlined....
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
