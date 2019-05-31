Home
Possible root of flooding issues found, fixed by City-Parish
BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish is working toward flood relief in the Zeeland Place neighborhood of Baton Rouge after a number of 2 On Your Side...
Another bridge closes in the northern part of EBR
BATON ROUGE - Another bridge in the northern...
Company claims all is well as thousands complain over missed trash pick-ups
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up...
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
PORT ALLEN - Police in Port Allen are investigating after a 92-year-old woman was robbed at her own home. On April 28, authorities were called...
Vote on 415 connector expected this weekend
BATON ROUGE - A critical vote to fund...
11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police say 11 people...
Hurricane Preparedness Week - Insuring your home for flood damage
Watch Friday's Hurricane Preparedness report with Brittany Weiss.
Already low rain chances set to diminish as temps climb
As quickly as they arrived, rain chances are...
Hurricane Preparedness Week - Ascension left out of flood protection project
Watch Thursday's Hurricane Preparedness Week report with Malary...
Sports
LIVE UPDATES: LSU takes on Stony Brook in NCAA Regional at the Box
Tweets by LSUbaseball
Mississippi State rallies to beat Southern 11-6 in opening round of NCAA Tournament
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Rowdey Jordan had four hits,...
LSU baseball readies for Stony Brook in game one of Baton Rouge Regional
BATON ROUGE - NCAA Regional play returns to...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 31, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the health report for May 30, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
About Us
Contests
