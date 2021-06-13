Home
Concrete canal erodes, causes sinkhole in neighbor's yard
BATON ROUGE - A homeowner says she's been having trouble with her cable and internet for a while but had no idea it was linked to...
Social Security offices remain closed, woman having issues with proving her disability
UPDATE: The SSA reached out to Jackson within...
Neighborhood questions new property that resembles storage shed at front of subdivision
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood is fighting to...
Louisiana increasing fees for hunting, fishing licenses
BATON ROUGE - At the start of the new year, it's going to cost you more to enjoy the Sportsman's Paradise as hunting and fishing permits...
Baton Rouge children participate in Ochsner's COVID-19 vaccine trials
BATON ROUGE- A new clinical trial testing Pfizer's...
'Southern Nights' designated Louisiana's state cultural song
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana is reshuffling its...
Storms possible tonight & Sunday, watching the tropics
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a weak disturbance will move through parts of southeast Louisiana, possibly sparking up a storm or two mainly after 10pm. Otherwise, skies...
Chances of tropical development going up in the S.W. Gulf
Saturday 9AM Tropical Outlook: The National Hurricane...
Hot & humid weekend, storms on Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly clear...
LSU falls in tough Super Regional opener to Tennessee, 4-2
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee scratched across three runs in the bottom of the 6th, and starter Chad Dallas struck out 12 to lift the Volunteers to...
LSU Men's Track wins NCAA outdoors National Championship
The LSU men's track team has won it's...
LSU officially opening Tiger Stadium for tours
BATON ROUGE- Beginning Monday, June 14 LSU football...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 11, 2021.
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
