Arrest made after shooting outside Plank Road gas station
BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with another man at a gas station on Plank Road and killed...
Deputies asking for help identifying suspects in 2020 double homicide
GRAY - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's...
Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — The forecasted flooding in...
Monday AM Forecast: Afternoon showers stick around, but not a washout
The forecast this week is more what we are used to for this time of year. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today...
Sunday PM Forecast: Showers and storms wrapping up across the Capital Area, TROPICS UPDATE
Not forecasting any total washouts for your workweek...
Sunday AM Forecast: No total washouts expected, PLUS a Tropics Update
Plenty of sunshine before the showers today. ...
Sports
Former Catholic running back George Hart grinding his way up the depth chart at Arizona State
Former Catholic Bear George Hart shunned the hometown LSU Tigers for a chance to live out his dream of playing major college football. Even if that...
LSU running back John Emery remaining positive despite two game suspension
The newest member of the Raising Cane's team,...
The Fleur-De-Lis: Recapping a Busy Week of Practice and a Triumphant Conclusion to the Preseason
It was a busy week of New Orleans...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
