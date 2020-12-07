Home
Council member wants apartments shut down following repeat complaints
BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex off of North Ardenwood has been a popular subject of 2 On Your Side calls. The near-weekly calls are from...
Woman falls victim to Craigslist rental scam, warns others about phony house listings
BATON ROUGE - A woman who put her...
La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission is...
Council member wants apartments shut down following repeat complaints
BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex off of North Ardenwood has been a popular subject of 2 On Your Side calls. The near-weekly calls are from...
Internal investigation, COVID biggest priority nearing the end of LSU's fall semester
BATON ROUGE – The independent investigation into LSU’s...
Investigators looking for alleged abuser who set woman's car on fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a...
After frosty night, temperatures to moderate
There is not a lot of action up on your 7-Day Forecast. Through Thursday it is mainly a “temperature” forecast with precipitation returning to begin the...
Chilly start to the week, Temperatures set to climb
Monday will be chilly, but temperatures will start...
Chilly start to the new week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect a chilly...
WATCH: New Orleans Saints show off dance moves in post-game celebration
ATLANTA - After dominating the Atlanta Falcons in a 21-16 Sunday (Dec. 6) game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the New Orleans Saints celebrated by...
Hill throws 2 TD passes, Saints hold off Falcons 21-16
ATLANTA (AP) — Taysom Hill finally threw a...
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
BATON ROUGE - Emotions were running high as...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Health experts advise against lax COVID precautions during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - Health experts in Louisiana are...
Baby girl born from record-setting 27-year-old embryo
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - Tina and Ben Gibson are...
Community
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not just one person, but entire families and communities as people surround their loved one to assist them in...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
