New coalition underway in Baton Rouge to promote CPR and AED awareness
BATON ROUGE - There's a new push to give people the life-saving skills and tools they need, especially in the wake of serious injuries like Buffalo...
One person with reportedly 'very minor' injuries after shooting at private party
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after...
Southern University senior dead after fatal car crash Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Fog for the morning and clouds for the afternoon
There is widespread dense fog across all of south Louisiana this morning. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: There is...
Monday PM Forecast: dreary with more rain around the corner
Many locations along and north of I-10 received...
Monday AM Forecast: More rain is in the forecast for the week
There will be plenty of recovery time for...
Sports
Southern hoops stays atop the SWAC standings with a 73-62 win over Jackson State
Just two days after cementing their perch atop the SWAC standings with a win over Alcorn, Southern took down another rival inside the F.G. Clark Activity...
No. 3 LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee 76-68 in front of record-breaking crowd
BATON ROUGE - In front of a record-breaking...
Bayou Traditions named official collective of LSU in hope of empowering student-athletes' NIL opportunities
BATON ROUGE - In one of the biggest...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Fog for the morning and clouds for the afternoon
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
