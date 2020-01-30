Home
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program is nearing completion. Restore has been busy working with homeowners to buy their homes and tear them down...
Flu numbers remain high across the board
BATON ROUGE - The CDC continues to report...
Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock...
Residents excited for first lottery drawing in Mississippi
WOODVILLE - Woodrow Monroe proudly displays his blank Mississippi lottery tickets, that he plans to play in the state's first-ever lottery drawing. "I've been waiting...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
Former WBRZ anchor Pat Hanchey dies after battle with cancer
BATON ROUGE - Patricia Dupre Hanchey Granger, also...
Next bout of rain before the weekend
We have one more round of showers to get through until being welcomed by a quiet weekend of weather. Some gradual warming will occur into next...
A damp and gray day ahead
The active pattern will continue this week with...
Clouds increase today, showers arrive tonight
Fast, west to east moving disturbances will bring...
LSU Tiger hoops dominates Alabama
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger basketball team saved their fans the worry, and took control of their Wednesday night game against visiting Alabama early. ...
Jrue Holiday scores 28 as Pelicans beat Cavaliers 125-111
Jrue Holiday led all scorers with 28 points,...
Will Wade fed up with tightrope team
Baton Rouge - LSU head basketball coach Will...
Thursday Health Report
Watch the "2 Your Health" report for Jan. 30, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2019
