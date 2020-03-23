Home
Louisiana Statewide Network 211 staying busy during COVID-19 crisis
BATON ROUGE - The state's 211 network is answering calls about COVID-19 from Louisiana residents who have questions. It's an easy-to-remember telephone number that people can...
Restaurants adapting to new dining options during virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE - For the time being, restaurant...
Travel changes happening amid coronavirus
BATON ROUGE - The country is approaching a...
Entergy establishes relief fund for customers amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Entergy Charitable Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help customers who are being financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. According to...
Shelter asks public to foster animals during 'stay at home' order; receives overwhelming response
BATON ROUGE- Animal shelters like the Companion Animal...
New study suggests how long coronavirus can linger on surfaces
The COVID-19 virus can persist in the air...
Record warmth expected later this week
The first full week of spring is looking warmer and drier than average across the Baton Rouge area and southeast United States. For reference, average temperatures...
Straggling showers as temperatures warm
Chances for showers will hold through Monday, though...
Overnight showers, warming trend begins Sunday
A warm front and upper level disturbance will...
'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers
TAMPA, FLA - Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new...
Saints star Teddy Bridgewater signing with Carolina Panthers
Saints back-up QB Teddy Bridgewater is leaving for...
Drew Brees agrees to 2-year deal with the New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees has agreed to...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, March 23, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Select EBR Head Start Centers to distribute breakfast/lunch to families
BATON ROUGE - As schools throughout EBR Parish remain closed due to the spread of novel coronavirus officials want to ensure that children who depend on...
Ascension Parish: March senior sock hop cancelled
ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish Recreation officials have...
Governor's order suspending contests temporarily suspends Dream Home ticket sales
BATON ROUGE – Tickets have temporarily been postponed...
