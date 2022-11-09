Home
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful teams up with US Army to clean up Mississippi River bank
BATON ROUGE- Volunteers from Keep Tiger Town Beautiful and the US Army teamed up to clean the bank of the Mississippi River after record low levels...
24-building condo development, lakefront promenade planned for Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE – Typically opposed to new development,...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
The West Feliciana Saints are marching into the...
Wednesday PM Forecast: front on track to bring chill for the weekend
While no more records fell on Wednesday, temperatures remained well above average. A strong cold front will being a big swing on thermometers into the weekend....
Wednesday AM Forecast: Cooler air starts moving in tonight
Cooler air will start moving in tonight. ...
Tuesday PM Forecast: after three straight record highs, cold pop is coming
For the third straight day, a record high...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
The West Feliciana Saints are marching into the postseason with an undefeated record, and a big reason why is the play of their quarterback Joel Rogers,...
Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class
In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey...
LSU-Bama broadcast watched by more than 7 million viewers
BATON ROUGE - More than 7 million households...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
