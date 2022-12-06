Home
Inflation means more roadblocks for Pecue Lane expansion project
BATON ROUGE - The Pecue Lane project is about two-thirds of the way complete, but DOTD is hitting some roadblocks at the start of phase three....
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated...
Alleged drug dealer arrested; sold drugs laced with fentanyl to undercover agents
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after...
Tuesday PM Forecast: staying warm, rain returns later in 7-Day
Well above average afternoon temperatures and morning fog will remain the weather headlines through the week. A better shot at showers will come this weekend. ...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will trend above normal for the rest of the week
Temperatures today will max out near 80°, nearly...
Monday PM Forecast: more warm days ahead
The story of the week will be above...
Sports
LSU Tiger freshmen earn All-America honors
BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted freshman class have been named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Team, the news organization announced on...
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announces he's returning for senior season
Via his Twitter, LSU junior wide receiver Kayshon...
Lindsey Scott Jr. named Walter Payton Award Finalist
Zachary native and Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
