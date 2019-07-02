Home
Landline outage affecting residents for nearly a month
BATON ROUGE - A woman who relies on her Life Alert in the event of an accident says she hasn't been able to use the service...
State presents upgrades to Acadian Thruway flooding spot
BATON ROUGE - An upgrade is in the...
Mobile home delivered to owner despite dealer payment issues
PRAIRIEVILLE - Last week, 2 On Your Side...
Wife of St. Helena volunteer fire chief swept away in Colorado creek; 6-day search ongoing
SILVERTON, CO - Authorities in Colorado are searching for the wife of a Louisiana fire official after she was swept away in a creek Thursday. ...
Louisiana: Fewest new HIV infections in more than 10 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Department...
ATVs, lawnmower, other items stolen in rash of Pointe Coupee burglaries
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The sheriff's office is...
Contrails found to impact climate change for a different reason
A recent study published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics has concluded that contrails have a much larger warming effect than previously thought. This conclusion, along with...
Next two days bring best rain shot of the week
If you are looking for a backyard bath,...
Average weather to start July
Small shifts in rain chances will dictate which...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Central Wildcats
Finishing a game under .500 with a first round playoff loss would leave a sour taste in alot of teams mouths during the off-season. That isn't...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles
BATON ROUGE- After a 5-6 2018 season, Live...
Kevin Durant to sign with Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Durant says he...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 2, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
