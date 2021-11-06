Home
Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - High School Football Scores
Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana. Abbeville 38, Erath 15 Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8 Amite...
Baker council member combats food desert with community garden
BAKER - It's not an easy task to...
Police search for woman caught on camera pouring "suspicious liquid" on church
BATON ROUGE - Security video shows a woman...
Friday PM Forecast: Chilly mornings, warm afternoons for your weekend
The Forecast: Stubborn cloud cover will continue through the overnight. It will be a chilly evening, so layers will be needed for Friday night plans. By...
Friday AM Forecast: The chilly mornings will continue
Bundle up this morning! THE FORECAST ...
Thursday PM Forecast: Prepare for wind chills in the 30s Friday morning
The Forecast: Cloudy skies will continue through...
Sports
Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - High School Football Scores
Watch the scores and highlights from week 10 of the high school football season in Louisiana. Abbeville 38, Erath 15 Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8 Amite...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. released by Browns
CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s run his...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 10: College football
After going 4-1 three weeks in a row...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
OLOL Blood Center in critical need of donations
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake's...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
