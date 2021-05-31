Home
On Your Side
As clean-up drags on, capital area looks ahead to the next storm
BATON ROUGE - It's often a tough job to clean up following a hurricane. Homeowners, business owners, and crews are navigating downed trees and power lines....
EBR says it's short-staffed, maintenance department full of vacancies
BATON ROUGE - There's some new insight into...
Man's DIY canal-cleaning project continues with help Thursday
BATON ROUGE - It's nice to have some...
News
Baton Rouge animal shelter overflowing with kittens, looking for help
BATON ROUGE - It's breeding season for cats and kittens are being dropped off by the dozens at Companion Animal Alliance. "In May alone, we...
More US citizens apprehended for moving drugs over the border
PHOENIX (AP) — An increasing number of American...
St. Francisville man killed in Sunday night wreck after running into pole, flipping car
SULPHUR - A man was killed after crashing...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Entering another active pattern
After a stretch of dry and pleasant weather, showers and thunderstorms will return to the Capital Area. Humidity will climb as well. Next 24 Hours:...
Memorial Day bringing warm and clear conditions before showers return
Memorial Day kicks off the week with clear...
Dry Memorial Day, rain returns by mid-week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be mostly...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Southern baseball selected for Austin Regional
BATON ROUGE- After winning their second straight SWAC Tournament Title, the Southern Jaguar baseball team was selected to head to the Austin Regional. Set to...
LSU baseball gets selected for Eugene Regional
BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball is headed to the...
LSU Softball's season ends with 4-3 loss to FSU in Super Regional
BATON ROUGE- Florida State rallied in each of...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 31, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Entering another active pattern
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days