Home
On Your Side
Social Security offices remain closed, woman having issues with proving her disability
BATON ROUGE - A woman is having a tough time getting her social security benefits reinstated even though she says she won an appeal to do...
Neighborhood questions new property that resembles storage shed at front of subdivision
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood is fighting to...
Residents experience flood flashbacks ahead of weekend weather
UPDATE: The City-Parish removed the debris from the...
News
Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?
Why do some people get side effects after COVID-19 vaccines? Temporary side effects including headache, fatigue and fever are signs the immune system is revving...
Lengthy investigation into Springfield area drug activity leads to several arrests
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Narcotics detectives with the Livingston...
Ascension Parish first responders to host open house this Saturday
ASCENSION PARISH- First responders in Ascension Parish are...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
The heat is on, Very little rain to cool things down
Hot and steamy conditions are here to stay. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s with partly cloudy...
Into your weekend: fewer showers, higher heat
The number of showers and thunderstorms should tick...
A heavy downpour possible before we dry out
A heavy downpour is possible with showers this...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
REPORT: Tigers interested in Pat Casey for baseball head coach job
The rumor mill started spinning furiously on Wednesday night when rumors of a potential front-runner to replace Paul Mainieri atop the LSU Tiger baseball program surfaced....
LSU battles back to beat Oregon in Regional final
The LSU Tiger baseball team didn't make it...
Crews, LSU beat Oregon 4-1, stay alive at Eugene Regional
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews went 3...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
The heat is on, Very little rain to cool things down
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days