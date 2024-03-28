Home
News
Police arrest 17-year-old for killing man, shooting one-year-old at Wooddale Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A double shooting Tuesday afternoon left a man dead and a 1-year-old girl in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said...
Downtown parking enforcement to begin, patrolled by BRPD
BATON ROUGE - If you work in or...
La. lawmaker wants BESE to be responsible for deciding if life skills should be taught in classroom
BATON ROUGE - A bill in the regular...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: temperatures ramp up in run of quiet weather
The run of nice weather will continue into Good Friday and Easter Weekend. The next shot at rain will wait until early next week. Tonight...
Thursday AM Forecast: Remaining dry and warm through Easter weekend
After slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds on...
Wednesday PM Forecast: cool mornings and warm afternoons as sun returns
Pesky clouds that blurred out most of our...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 6 LSU Softball defeats No. 11 Texas A&M on a walk off home run
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball defeated No. 11 Texas A&M in game one of their series Thursday night with a final score of 2-1....
No. 9 LSU baseball falls to No. 1 Arkansas 7-4 in game one of series
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - No. 9 LSU baseball lost...
LSU baseball beats Southeastern 8-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team beat...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Cirque Du Soleil Contest
Search
SEARCH
54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday PM Forecast: temperatures ramp up in run of quiet weather
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days