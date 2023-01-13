Home
Police: Kenner mom arrested after toddler's fentanyl death; family had prior run-ins with DCFS
KENNER - A mother who was previously investigated by the state for keeping her kids in unsuitable living conditions was arrested Thursday after her child died...
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle
BATON ROUGE - LSU's superstar women's basketball coach,...
BRPD searching for suspect in multiple Capital heights, Garden District burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a...
Friday PM Forecast: Light freeze tonight, warming up next week
A light freeze is expected across south Louisiana tonight. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will hit 32° tonight...
Friday AM Forecast: Freezing temperatures expected by the weekend
A chilly day today, but tomorrow will be...
Thursday PM Forecast: Cold air is moving in, Light freeze for Friday night
The 30s are back tonight with a light...
No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Missouri 77-57, improves to 17-0 on the year
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The LSU women's basketball team improves to 17-0 after beating Missouri 77-57 on the road. The Tigers are now 5-0 to start SEC...
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in...
LSU re-evaluating gymnasts' safety after road meet at Utah
LSU is taking a closer look at how...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
