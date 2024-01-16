Home
News
Transmission shop complaints continue, more customers contact 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - Some customers of a transmission shop on Florida Boulevard say the place is doing poor work and taking a long time to get...
REPORT: Corey Raymond expected to rejoin the LSU Tiger football team
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is finalizing a...
Warming shelter in Denham Springs open Tuesday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - With the nearest homeless shelter...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Hard freeze and dangerous wind chills remain into the night
While frozen precipitation has departed, the winter feel has not. The metro area will experience another hard freeze Tuesday night along with dangerous wind chills. Starting...
Friday AM Forecast: Prepare for extreme cold next week
*9:30am update* - All showers are now exiting...
Thursday PM Forecast: rainy rush hour to end week, cold blast coming next week
After a rainy final morning drive of the...
Sports
REPORT: Corey Raymond expected to rejoin the LSU Tiger football team
BATON ROUGE - LSU football is finalizing a deal that will bring back former Tiger player and secondary coach Corey Raymond to resume his role as...
ESPN Gameday coming for LSU women's basketball vs. South Carolina
BATON ROUGE – ESPN announced that College Gameday...
Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and two others; Allen remains
NEW ORLEANS - After an underperforming season the...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
