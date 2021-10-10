Home
LSU creates cellphone app for COVID-19 contact tracing
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Researchers at Louisiana State University have created a cellphone app to track exposures to COVID-19. The Advocate reports the GeauxTrace...
Tributes to slain State Police veteran show his commitment to serving the community
BATON ROUGE - Sunday morning brought a thread...
DOTD announces all lanes on the I-10 Bonnet Carre Spillway open to passenger vehicle & truck traffic
UPDATE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and...
Hurricane Ida resources
Sunday AM Forecast: Hot end to the weekend, looking for fall
Today & Tonight: Sunday will feature another afternoon filled with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity will start to creep back in,...
Saturday PM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue
Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight low temperatures will fall...
Friday PM Forecast: keeping warm, most dry for a while
Quiet but warm weather will be the story...
Sports
Texas A&M upset No. 1 ranked Alabama
COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M ended a 19-game losing streak to the University of Alabama Saturday, Oct. 9. The Aggies got out to an early...
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to Kentucky
Number 16 Kentucky was billed as a team...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 5
BATON ROUGE- This past week we went with...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
Contests
