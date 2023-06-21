Home
LDH: 62-year-old woman in Caddo Parish died from heat exhaustion caused by power outages
CADDO PARISH - A 62-year-old woman who was left without power after storms rolled through Louisiana died due to extended power outages, authorities said. The...
Community coalitions joining the fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge has a crime...
Civil Rights groups hoping to advance lawsuit, hopes for second Black congressional district in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE- Earlier this month, the Supreme Court...
Wednesday PM Forecast: slow transition from standard to steamy
A weak front will meander around the area through the end of the workweek. This will serve as a trigger for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Higher...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Rinse and repeat pattern continues
Showers are expected each afternoon, but not everyone...
After historic hail thumps area, heat and storms set to relent
After a historic hail event across the Capital...
Sports
LSU beats Wake Forest 5-2 to force another elimination game in College World Series Semifinals
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team stays alive in the College World Series as the Tigers beat Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday night. ...
LSU beats Tennessee 5-0 in College World Series rematch
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team beat...
International soccer game canceled, but Baton Rouge says upper-level matches still a goal
Days after the Honduras national team backed out...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
