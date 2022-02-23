Home
'Tragic accident:' 6-year-old fatally hit by truck in Slidell school parking lot
SLIDELL - A 6-year-old girl was hit by a truck and died Wednesday when she ran through a school parking lot after dismissal. According to...
Inside lanes of I-12 near Hammond closed after serious crash
HAMMOND - State Police is investigating a crash...
East Ascension's Darnell Lee stepping up for the Spartans hoops team
GONZALES - Darnell Lee wears a lot of...
Wednesday PM Forecast: stalled front causing wide range of temperatures
A record high temperature was set on Wednesday afternoon as thermometers soared up to 85 degrees in Baton Rouge. The previous mark was 82 degrees in...
Cold front at a standstill causing large temperature change over the area
Can you spot the cold front? A...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Foggy morning with record breaking heat possible this afternoon
Record heat possible today in Baton Rouge. ...
East Ascension's Darnell Lee stepping up for the Spartans hoops team
GONZALES - Darnell Lee wears a lot of hats at East Ascension High School. He is the schools athletic director, head football coach and PE teacher...
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly introduces LSU's new coaching staff
LSU infielder Cade Doughty earns SEC player of the week award
LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named Southeastern Conference...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
