Utility regulators to investigate blackouts, prolonged power outages due to ice
BATON ROUGE – Entergy said Wednesday, it will make customer communication a priority after fallout from an abrupt, rolling blackout across its power grid Tuesday night...
LWC continues to tout success as claimants complain to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - With the week ending, 2...
Overpayment notice sent in error, woman does not owe $15,000 after all
BATON ROUGE - There's a new concern for...
Woman said she attacked sister with EpiPen because she's 'allergic to drunks'
NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida woman told police she stabbed her sister with an EpiPen after the two had drinks because she was "allergic to drunks."...
'Kimye' is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Kimye” is kaput. ...
Police arrest suspect in woman's murder on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a person...
Weather
Record cold stretch ends, weekend temps trend up
On Friday morning, the Baton Rouge area climbed above 40 degrees for the first time in 137 hours (Saturday at 4pm). One more very cold night...
Hard Freeze Warning through 9AM, chilly afternoon
Today and Tonight: A Hard Freeze Warning is...
More bitter cold at night, days set to begin warming trend
It is the cold that we cannot shake....
Sports
NCAA restricting attendance at March Madness venues to 25%
BATON ROUGE - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will restrict attendance at March Madness venues at the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including all...
Notre Dame baseball won't make trip to Baton Rouge because of COVID issues
BATON ROUGE- Heading into LSU baseball's opening weekend...
Catholic soccer pushes past Dutchtown 2-1
BATON ROUGE- Catholic high soccer came away with...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
