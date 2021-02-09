Home
Unemployment issues continue; LWC says backlog is zero
BATON ROUGE - Friday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission published a news release that said the 30,000 identity verification backlog reported on January 8 has been cleared....
EPA investigating complaint over questionable lead paint removal
BATON ROUGE - A man is upset and...
DEMCO to start installing new smart meters later this month
CENTRAL - More smart meters are on their...
Florida officials: Hackers tried to poison local drinking water
A hacker gained unauthorized entry to the system controlling the water treatment plant of a Florida city of 15,000 and tried to taint the water supply...
Tuesday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, check out which restaurants have specials
Pizza, a savory Italian dish known for its...
La chooses design firm for $14M coastal research center at Nicholls State University
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Louisiana has hired a...
Tuesday will bring clearing skies, The rain will be back Wednesday
Although today will be mostly dry, keep the umbrella in the car for rain the rest of this week. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight:...
Mild start to week as we monitor cold air up north
Most of the week ahead will bring well...
This week will be a weather roller coaster, First a warm-up then a cool down
Cloudy skies will become rainy later today. ...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Six former LSU players will play in the Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay. According to LSU Sports, that is the most of any team in...
Manning and Lynch join together for a 3rd career highlight
NFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch...
Ingram, Williamson power Pelicans past Grizzlies, 118-109
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 27...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Virginia woman experiences anaphylaxis, dies within hours of receiving Pfizer vaccine
GLOUCESTER, Virginia- A woman who received the Pfizer...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Mardi Gras Giveaway
