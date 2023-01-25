Home
City of Plaquemine affected by major power outage; expected to be restored by noon Wednesday
PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are experiencing extensive power outages as the capital area braces for severe weather Tuesday night . Read the notice...
After liquor license for Reggie's bar revoked, many wonder if anything else can be done to stop underaged drinking
BATON ROUGE- The doors to Reggie's were closed...
Severe weather overturns mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Parish
VENTRESS - Multiple mobile homes were tossed on...
Overnight Forecast: severe weather is no longer a threat, cloudy start to Wednesday
We are officially all clear, the severe weather threat has ended. The line of showers and storms we were tracking is now out of the WBRZ...
Stream of weather info: Current weather alerts, information
Click HERE to watch WBRZ streaming live online...
TORNADO WATCH issued for southeast Louisiana until 1am
** TORNADO WATCH has now expired, the severe...
LSU basketball loses 7th straight after Arkansas beats the Tigers 60-40
FAYETTEVILLE - The LSU basketball team continued to struggle to score Tuesday night, as the team lost their 7th straight game. Arkansas held the Tigers to...
WATCH: LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson previews 2023 season
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Jay Johnson sat...
Undefeated LSU Women's Basketball slides in latest AP poll
For the first time in the 47-year history...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Overnight Forecast: severe weather is no longer a threat, cloudy start to Wednesday
