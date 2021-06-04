Home
Residents experience flood flashbacks ahead of weekend weather
BATON ROUGE - Maintenance crews are working before the rain this weekend, clearing canals and drainage ditches. With the May flood still on the minds of...
DOTD: It costs nearly $2k to repair a damaged interstate cable barrier, but it's worth the cost and weekly work
BATON ROUGE - Cable barriers in the middle...
Sen. Cassidy says federal enhanced unemployment benefit needs to go
PORT ALLEN - On a breezy day on...
City of Gonzales prepares for heavy rainfall this weekend
GONZALES - City public works crews spent Friday morning cleaning out drainage ditches in flood-prone neighborhoods in Gonzales. "I was thinking my tax dollars are...
Knock Knock Children's Museum reopens after 447 days
BATON ROUGE - After a year and a...
Latest: Follow updates about shocking triple murder that killed BR toddler
BATON ROUGE - Ja'tyri "JT" Brown's family hopes...
Flash Flood Watch will go into effect this weekend
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. The atmosphere will have an above average level of moisture for the...
Download the free WBRZ weather app
With active weather expected this weekend, now is...
Active afternoons, quieter nights
The pattern of active afternoons will press on...
Southland conference eyeing Southern, Grambling, Texas Southern and Prairie View as potential new members
(HBCUSports.com) -- A recently published report by CollegeAD indicates that four SWAC institutions, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Grambling, and Southern, are being targeted by the...
Southern baseball loses game one to Longhorns at Austin Regional
AUSTIN - The Southern Jaguar baseball team failed...
Eddie Smith named new head coach at Utah Valley
OREM, Utah – LSU assistant coach Eddie Smith...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 4, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
About Us
