City leaders ask residents to collaborate with BRPD to curb crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - After a series of shootings in Baton Rouge during the month of March, city leaders responded by urging the residents to work together...
At least one person shot in parking lot along Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in...
Council to vote on UDC change regarding forensic facilities
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro...
Monday PM Forecast: First day of spring offers frost/freeze potential
Winter is set to make a brief return tomorrow morning as temperatures will be in the 30's. Some locations could have some frost, our even reach...
Monday AM Forecast: Turning drier, with winter making a brief return
Cool and breezy conditions take hold over the...
Sunday PM Forecast: Bulk of rain moving out, cooler and drier conditions to follow
Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity has...
Sports
LSU softball drops second straight, Ole Miss takes series
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team lost their second straight game Monday night. Ole Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held steady...
LSU gymnastics earns top seed in 2024 SEC championship; is ranked 3rd nationally
BATON ROUGE — The LSU gymnastics team has...
LSU Softball loses first game of the year to Ole Miss 5-2
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU softball lost...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, March 18, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
