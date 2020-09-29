Home
Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone
BATON ROUGE - A couple of dumpsters in an apartment complex's parking lot are filling nearby neighbors with disgust. Jan Hinson is President of the...
Fence company makes good on project following On Your Side report, other customers still waiting
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
Waterway improvements to start early 2021
BATON ROUGE - Approval has been given for...
Baton Rouge Police make arrest in November 2019 killing
BATON ROUGE - Police announced an arrest Tuesday (Sept. 29) in a near year-old murder case. Damon Cain, 19, was arrested in connection with the...
LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Tuesday afternoon commute
Click here for the WBRZ traffic map. ...
Former LSU slugger DJ LeMahieu wins AL Batting Title
BATON ROUGE- Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu made...
Comfortable temperatures and low humidity
Sunny skies, low humidity, highs in the 70s… oh my! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: It will feel like fall today! Sunny skies and...
Reach deep into the closet, autumn temperatures have arrived
A taste of fall has arrived. With a...
Showers and storms this afternoon, Cooler air moves in
Fall lovers, today is the day! THE...
Former LSU slugger DJ LeMahieu wins AL Batting Title
BATON ROUGE- Former LSU infielder DJ LeMahieu made history on Sunday as the New York Yankees slugger won the Major League batting title and become the...
LSU and Missouri scheduled for night kickoff in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will have a...
FINAL: Saints lose to Packers 37-30
NEW ORLEANS- Coming off a disappointing Monday Night...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Sept....
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
