Man arrested for allegedly killing his 74-year-old father
PEARL RIVER - A man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of his father after an autopsy revealed that the 74-year-old's death was a homicide. ...
Tuesday storms result in heavy damage in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Throughout Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday, rain,...
70-year-old arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, other charges in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - A 70-year-old man was arrested...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Wet pattern soon to exit as 'heat dome' builds
A few more storms are possible into Thursday, but the long-awaited pattern shift finally appears to take over by the weekend. Temperatures will respond, with weekend...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Another line of strong storms to move through the Capital Area today
Another round of strong storms will move through...
Threat of severe weather ends for Tuesday, more storms possible in days ahead
UPDATE (6/4/24, 6:50pm) -- The severe weather threat...
Sports
LSU pitcher Aiden Moffett enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Aiden Moffett announced he entered the transfer portal Wednesday. Moffett, the 56th ranked right-handed pitcher in the country by Perfect...
First 12-team college football playoff will open Dec. 20-21 at on-campus sites
BATON ROUGE — Opening-round games of the expanded...
LSU-North Carolina regional matchups set NCAA tournament record
BATON ROUGE — The LSU-North Carolina matchups on...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles
BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good burger is not complete without the crunch of a pickle. But the benefits may go beyond just the...
Monday's Health Report: Food tips and tricks for staying healthy, safe during summer picnics
BATON ROUGE — Summer picnics can be a...
Friday's Health Report: New development in stomach cancer treatment is more direct, effective
BATON ROUGE — Most stomach cancers are found...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
