Groundbreaking for Livingston Parish Airport to take place in next few months
SATSUMA - After years of environmental testing, it has been confirmed that a 242-acre airport will be built in Satsuma, south of I-12 in Livingston Parish....
St. John deputies recover body from Mississippi River
GARYVILLE - Deputies in St. John recovered a...
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of school year
BATON ROUGE - IDEA University Prep will be...
Wednesday PM Forecast: flirting with records as warm up continues
A steady warming trend will continue through the end of the month. Humidity will ramp up as well. Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight tonight, mainly clear...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Above-average warmth sticks around through end of April
The final week of April will feature warm...
Tuesday PM Forecast: Transitioning to a more prolonged warm stretch
The capital area is saying goodbye to the...
Sports
LSU women's basketball adds three guards from transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball announced Wednesday three transfer guards joining the Tigers and bolstering LSU's perimeter depth. LSU added Mjracle Sheppard from Mississippi...
LSU's Jayden Daniels, two wide receivers expected to go first round in 2024 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU's explosive offensive weapons from...
LSU softball suffers first non-conference loss of the season to UL-Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - The LSU softball team lost their...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
