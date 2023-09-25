Home
Man driving tractor on Holden highway hit by car, died in hospital
HOLDEN - A man who was driving a tractor when it was rear-ended died in a hospital Monday. According to State Police, Tracy Gauthier was...
Implicated in Madison Brooks case, 19-year-old suspect asks to see phones & detectives' notes
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old who gave LSU...
Coach Kim Mulkey opened doors for Tigers' first practice of the season on Monday
BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans excited for the...
Monday PM Forecast: best shot at rain behind, but week still offers few small chances
Some parts of the viewing area, like Hammond, received a fast three to four inches of rain on Monday morning. While rain chances will taper through...
Monday AM Forecast: A wet start to your Monday morning
Monday morning's commute will be accompanied by heavy...
Sunday PM Forecast: Storm chances ramping up to start the week
Many had to dodge storms over the weekend....
Sports
Sean Payton's Broncos fall apart in 'embarassing' 70-20 loss at Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton called Sunday’s 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins embarrassing — something that will be tough to...
LSU QB Jayden Daniels earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels earned SEC...
LSU Tigers drop one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers drop one...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center has been awarded a $1.3 million grant to support the efforts of in-state healthcare institutions to...
Woman's Hospital to open the state's first in-patient mental health unit dedicated to pregnant and postpartum patients
BATON ROUGE - A perinatal mental health unit...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes...
