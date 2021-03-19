Home
On Your Side
Kitchen saga finally over after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - It took a year and a call to 2 On Your Side to get a family's kitchen nightmare fixed. At the end of...
Four years after house fire family finally moving back home
BATON ROUGE - A fire and two bad...
Unemployment site down until Wednesday; LWC updating system
BATON ROUGE - There's more trouble for people...
News
Domestic violence on the rise; killings drastically up from last year
BATON ROUGE - There's a disturbing trend of violence in East Baton Rouge Parish. Three shootings just this week could be part of the growing...
New rush on vaccine appointments as state expands eligibility
CENTRAL - Pharmacies are being hit with another...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
NEW YORK (AP) — Students can safely sit...
Stubborn clouds pinch temperatures, slow clearing expected
The vernal equinox, or astronomical start of spring, occurs on Saturday morning at 4:37am. Two hours of daylight will be added between then and June 20....
Conditions clear and cool for the weekend, Rain returns on Tuesday
Happy Friday! A bit chilly out there… a...
Cool with some clouds as astronomical spring nears
An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Wilkinson County...
HBCU Legacy Bowl debuts in Louisiana next year
NEW ORLEANS - The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame are partnering with Tulane University to launch the HBCU Legacy Bowl, giving coaches and players...
How Javonte Smart is leading the way for kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- LSU point guard Javonte Smart's self...
Tigers win slugfest over Southeastern 10-7
BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Tigers defeat Southeastern...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 19, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
