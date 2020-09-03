Home
Neighbor dispute over leash rule leads to package thefts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A dispute over a leash rule drove a wedge between some neighbors and led to the sheriff's office being called. When things starting...
Property tax assessment to be adjusted for homeowner concerned over huge increase
BATON ROUGE - As residents living in East...
Fencing company makes good on customer's deposit a year later
BATON ROUGE - A woman went through a...
Facebook CEO: Political ads will run through Election Day, but with new limits
Facebook announced Thursday that it plans to address concerns about election interference on its platform, CNN reports. The social media company is not altogether banning...
Report: Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of laid-off Americans...
Vehicle plows into Sherwood Forest area post office early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, around 7...
Sunny skies sticking around for the holiday weekend
Mostly sunny and dry with some changes coming next week. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: For your Thursday you can expect mostly sunny skies...
Watchful, wishful eyes are just beyond the 7-Day Forecast
Typical, later summer weather is in store for...
Calm weather at home, busy in the tropics
Triple digit heat set to stay at least...
Report: State will allow Saints to have fans at Superdome in week 3; team awaiting city approval
NEW ORLEANS - The state has reportedly given the New Orleans Saints permission to allow fans back at the Superdome during week three of the regular...
ESPN announces start times for some LSU football games
BATON ROUGE - ESPN has unveiled kickoff times...
New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram wins Most Improved Player in NBA
NEW ORLEANS – Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
