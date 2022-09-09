Home
Southern Lab, LSU Lab students building bridges through community mural ahead of historic game
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, Southern University and LSU will play each other at Tiger Stadium for the first time ever. Students who attend the universities...
YOUR CENTER for 2une In's Capital City Catfight coverage: tailgate previews, live interviews, and HYPE
BATON ROUGE - Get hyped, City Cats! ...
Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's...
Friday AM Forecast: Tracking some Saturday showers
Happy Friday! We are gearing up for the Capital City Catfight. If you a planning on being outside all day Saturday, be sure to scroll down....
Thursday PM Forecast: stalled low pressure system, stale weather pattern
A stubborn low pressure system swirling overhead will...
Thursday AM Forecast: Be ready to dodge showers
Today is looking pretty routine with sunshine in...
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons preview
ATLANTA - The Black and Gold are getting ready to kick off the Dennis Allen era this Sunday in Atlanta. Here are some things to know:...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NFL Week 1; CFB Week 2
BATON ROUGE - It's the start of the...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale
BATON ROUGE - High school football season is...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
