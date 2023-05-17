Home
News
Candlelight vigil held for 12-year-old who was shot, killed over the weekend
BATON ROUGE- Dozens gathered at the Magnolia Garden Apartments to remember Cedrica Lee, a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed after an argument between exes...
Senior citizens make history this spring by getting their college degrees
BATON ROUGE - An elderly man and woman...
No. 5 LSU Baseball beats McNeese 7-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team ended...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: weak front set to move through
Two weak fronts will move through the area over the next five days. With each, some showers and thunderstorms are expected followed by minor, but noticeable...
Tuesday AM Forecast: More showers this afternoon, changes by the end of the week
If you need to get outdoors, some dry...
Monday PM Forecast: front brings scattered storms next two days
A weak front will push into the area...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 5 LSU Baseball beats McNeese 7-4
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team ended a two-game losing streak after beating McNeese 7-4 on Tuesday night. That was win number 40 on the...
Former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs commits to LSU
LSU continues to purge the transfer portal for...
Scotlandville hires Jeremy Noah as Head boys basketball coach
BATON ROUGE - The Scotlandville Hornets hire assistant...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Stop bullying
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: weak front set to move through
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days