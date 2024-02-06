Home
News
Can rash of empty school threats be addressed?
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, law enforcement from across the capital area swarmed Brusly High School after a bomb threat was called into 911. Students...
One killed in shooting near Perkins Road gas station
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and...
Livonia High School student accused of issuing bomb threat Monday morning arrested for terrorizing
LIVONIA - A Livonia High School student was...
Mainly dry this week, unsettled pattern returns over the weekend
After the rain over the weekend, most will stay dry throughout the week. That could potentially change next weekend as the atmosphere starts to become more...
Monday Forecast: Windy today, Sunshine returns tomorrow, More rain possible by the weekend
While Monday will be windy and mainly cloudy,...
PHOTOS: Hail falling as storm passes through south Louisiana
Hail pelted some south Louisiana cities as spotty...
Sports
LSU men's basketball defeats SEC rival Arkansas 95-74
BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball defeated Arkansas 95-74 Saturday in a game that LSU led by double digits most of the way. LSU took...
LSU Gymnastics soars to victory and breaks record against Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics returned to the...
New Orleans Saints to hire 49ers' passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints plan...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy. Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mainly dry this week, unsettled pattern returns over the weekend
