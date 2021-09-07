Home
2 On Your Side
News
Latest on power outages across the state
More than 419,500 are still out of power days after Hurricane Ida rolled through Louisiana. As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, about 372,500 of those are...
More federal aid becoming available for hardest-hit areas
BATON ROUGE - All throughout South Louisiana, crews...
Deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
LIVINGSTON PARISH - After a month-long battle with...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: try a second time, late week front to lower humidity
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will diminish from north to south through the middle of the week. Slightly more comfortable air is expected to work in...
Monday AM Forecast: Flash Flood Watch issued for WBRZ viewing area
A Flash Flood Watch is out until 9pm...
Sunday Forecast: Widespread showers and storms back by Monday afternoon
The hot and dry conditions will be busted...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
UCLA upsets No. 16 LSU 38-27
PASADENA, Calif. — Quarterback Max Johnson connected with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for No. 16-ranked LSU on...
Football is back! Tigers in L.A.: Live the experience without leaving La. here
The LSU Tigers are in L.A. Saturday facing...
City of Pasadena welcomes Tiger fans ahead of season opener at iconic stadium
PASADENA - This Los Angeles suburb, best known...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, September 6.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Additional Links
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2021
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2021
Search
SEARCH
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: try a second time, late week front to lower humidity
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days