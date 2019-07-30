Home
On Your Side
15 months of Social Security benefits appear in bank account by error
BATON ROUGE - One woman says she was on top of the world and the bottom in a matter of hours. While Bertha Coates knows...
Land owner says drainage ditch is in the wrong spot
BATON ROUGE - A land fight has been...
Work on street corner two years ago not quite fixed following job
BATON ROUGE - Tucked away near a dead-end...
News
Principal of unfinished primary school in Ascension says she's got a plan
PRAIRIEVILLE - Kids return to the classroom in Ascension Parish next week, but a new school won't be completely ready in time for the new year....
Parish officials give timeline on repairs after culvert collapses on Cane Market Road
WALKER - Parish officials say they hope to...
Animal rescue group seeking forever home for puppy with adorable mustache
DALLAS, TX - A puppy with a notable...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Storms and Heavy Rain Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies through the day today, as scattered showers and storms will move in this morning and continue to...
Periods of Heavy Rainfall Possible Today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny...
Scattered Afternoon Storms Stay Into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Zachary Broncos
The tradition of excellence looks to continue for a third straight season at Zachary as the Broncos will look for their third consecutive 5A state title....
Saints Training Camp Day 1 Practice Report
METAIRIE- Saints training camp got underway Thursday morning...
Gonzales 8U baseball team prepares for Dixie Youth World Series
GONZALES - After winning eight games in four...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 30, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Dog Days of Summer
Stuff the Bus
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Storms and Heavy Rain Through the Day
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days