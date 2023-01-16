Home
2 On Your Side
News
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
BATON ROUGE - A classic battle of the bands kicked off a day of celebration and commemoration for reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. McKinley...
Century-old shipwreck vanishes back into Mississippi River; researchers preserving history through 3D recreation
BATON ROUGE - Months ago, the 19th century...
Police looking for missing high school student
BAKER - Police are looking for a teenager...
Monday PM Forecast: warmer, more active pattern next seven days
With the new week will come warmer temperatures and a few shots at showers and thunderstorms. The next cold front will pass on Thursday morning. ...
Monday AM Forecast: A few showers possible ahead of the next front
Your Monday is looking mostly cloudy and humid....
Sunday Forecast: Sunny Skies-Clouds Increase Later
Sunshine holds out for much of the day,...
Sports
LSU Women's Basketball climbs to No. 3 in AP poll
Baylor’s 19-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over. The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out...
Seimone Augustus finally immortalized with statue unveiling
BATON ROUGE - Sunday was a long time...
No. 5 LSU women's hoops moves to 18-0 with rout of Auburn 84-54
BATON ROUGE - Never a more perfect cap...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Search
68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday PM Forecast: warmer, more active pattern next seven days
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
