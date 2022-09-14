Home
Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message
BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message...
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul
PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for...
Open 'til 3? ABC Board looks to allow bars to stay open later on home football game days
BATON ROUGE - After the contraflow nightmare at...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: gradual warming trend begins
For the second consecutive morning, low temperatures hit their lowest point in over three months and bottomed out at 61 degrees in Baton Rouge. Gradual moderating...
JUST IN: Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic
Previously Invest 96L, has now formed into Tropical...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Cool mornings will last a little longer
You may be able to give your A/C...
Sports
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul
PLAQUEMINE - Defensive backs aren't typically known for their hands but this past Friday night, Plaquemine safety Jaeden Paul had two pick six's in a Green...
WATCH: LSU Coach Brian Kelly talks win over Southern, looks ahead to Mississippi State
Jameis Winston leads Saints to 4th quarter comeback over Falcons
ATLANTA — A new coach. A bunch of...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
About Us
