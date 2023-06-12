Home
News
Baton Rouge Walmart evacuated after reports of smoke coming from vents; investigators say no fire found
BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating reports of smoke coming from the A/C vents in the Walmart on College Drive. According to the Baton Rouge...
BRPD offering 'equalizer classes' teaching self-defense to women
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department...
WATCH: Bear seen swimming ashore at popular beach in Florida
DESTIN, Fla. - Beachgoers at a popular vacation...
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Everyone will feel the heat, but not everyone will see the showers
The forecast is stormy and HOT this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Two big weather stories we are...
Sunday PM Forecast: Evening Remains Dry, More Storms Monday
Skies will remain rain-free for the rest of...
Sunday Forecast: Decreased Rain Chances As Temps Soar
Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain in the...
Sports
What now? Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 2
BATON ROUGE - The big stories on Saturday were the dominance of the Tigers on the mound and at the plate -- along with the epic...
LSU heading to first College World Series since 2017 after 8-3 victory over Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team won...
No. 5 LSU beats Kentucky 14-0 in game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional
BATON ROUGE - After hours of delays, LSU...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
