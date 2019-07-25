Home
Land owner says drainage ditch is in the wrong spot
BATON ROUGE - A land fight has been brewing for years and one property owner called 2 On Your Side for help. The issue is over...
Work on street corner two years ago not quite fixed following job
BATON ROUGE - Tucked away near a dead-end...
Tip to 2 On Your Side leads deputies to opportunistic thieves who stole building material during storm
BATON ROUGE - A business owner is out...
Authorities: Deputy hurt, shooter dead in Louisiana standoff
VIDALIA, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a sheriff's deputy has been shot and wounded in a standoff in a city near the Mississippi River,...
BRPD looking for burglar targeting lawn equipment
BATON ROUGE - For nearly a month, a...
Lee Michaels jewelers expanding flagship Baton Rouge store
BATON ROUGE - Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, one...
One more warm and dry afternoon, changes for the weekend
After the coolest morning of this unseasonable stretch, a warm afternoon is ahead. Expect a gradual return of humidity as we approach the weekend. THE...
Comfortable and dry in late July, watching possible Gulf low
Look for a two to three day stretch...
Drier, more comfortable air set to arrive
After an unsettled day, unusually drier air will...
Sports
Take a walk-thru the new LSU Football Operations center
LSU invited the media to tour their new 112,515 square foot Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center on Wednesday afternoon. I put together a rough...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Madison Prep Chargers
BATON ROUGE- After a losing in the quarterfinals...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Port Allen Pelicans
BATON ROUGE- Coming off of off a 3-8...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 25, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
