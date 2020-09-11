Home
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June 24, an EF-1 tornado hit parts of Baton Rouge along Essen Lane, near I-10. One neighborhood in the...
Louisiana bar owners anxious to learn more about phase 3
BATON ROUGE - Some Louisiana businesses, including bars,...
Doctor recommends waiting until October for flu shot
BATON ROUGE - Some providers are already offering...
No repair date set for neighborhood damaged by June tornado
BATON ROUGE - On the morning of June 24, an EF-1 tornado hit parts of Baton Rouge along Essen Lane, near I-10. One neighborhood in the...
VIDEO: 18-wheeler plows through traffic on crowded interstate in California
SACRAMENTO - Terrifying video of an 18-wheeler plowing...
BRFD holds moment of silence for those killed during September 11 terrorist attack
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department...
Scattered storms through the weekend, all eyes on T.D. Nineteen
Tonight: On and off isolated showers will continue through the overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow: An isolated shower in the morning,...
Tropical wave set to move into the Gulf of Mexico
A tropical wave just to the southeast of...
Clear skies in the morning, showers and storms in the afternoon
The rain starts this afternoon. THE FORECAST:...
New Orleans won't allow fans at any of Saints' home games in September
NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell said New Orleans will not allow fans to attend the Saints week three game in the Superdome despite the already...
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire makes NFL debut with Super Bowl Champions in season opener
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU running back Clyde...
Fewer seats for 2020 season ticket holders as Tiger Stadium tries to hit lower capacity
BATON ROUGE - LSU season ticket holders are...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
