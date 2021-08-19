Home
BREC giraffe exhibit expecting new renovations
BATON ROUGE - Phase one of a $30 million upgrade at BREC Zoo is well underway. "We're taking an old giraffe exhibit and expanding it,...
Saints alter season ticket refund policy amid scrutiny
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amid public and political...
Afghan refugee worries about family left in the Taliban takeover
WATSON - Afghan refugee Fahim Jamil is living...
July 2021 was the Earth's hottest month on record
July 2021 has earned the title of the world's hottest month ever recorded, according to new data released by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information. NOAA...
Thursday PM Forecast: heat and humidity prevail through weekend
Hot air and high humidity will make for...
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory issued for Baton Rouge area
Hot and dry conditions will likely prompt heat...
Saints alter season ticket refund policy amid scrutiny
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets...
Saints commit 6 turnovers in first preseason loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE -- Tyler Huntley ran for a 7-yard...
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
BATON ROUGE - Locally founded sports bar and...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Wednesday, August 18,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Monday, August 16,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
