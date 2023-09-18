Home
WATCH AT NOON: Coach Brian Kelly previews upcoming home game against Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly is hosting a press conference discussing the Tigers' win over Mississippi State and their upcoming home game against Arkansas. ...
Alabama high school band director stunned, arrested after refusing to end performance, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama high school...
In a state used to hurricanes and flooding, Louisiana is battling an unprecedented wildfire season
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana, typically one...
Monday AM Forecast: Warm and dry week ahead
This workweek will be dry and warm. Rain chances are very unlikely over the next 7 days which will not help our current drought status....
Sunday PM Forecast: Dry, comfortable, and warm to start the workweek
Low humidity arrived on Sunday, and it will...
Sunday AM Forecast: Dry air set to lower humidity and rain chances through the middle of next week
Dry air has now fully enveloped the region...
Sports
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers move up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after another blowout victory against Mississippi State. The Tigers are...
Duo of Daniels and Nabers lead No. 14 LSU past Mississippi State 41-14
STARKVILLE - Right out of the gate, Mississippi...
LSU's Reese, Dunne featured on cover of Sports Illustrated
BATON ROUGE - Two of the biggest names...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Forbes Best Credit Unions in America honors Neighbors Federal Credit Union for the state of Louisiana
Neighbors Federal Credit Union received recognition from Forbes Magazine and is featured on their list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2023. The award is presented by...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
