Dumping further troubles street already closed for repairs
BATON ROUGE - Piles of trash are accumulating along Greenwell Street under I-110 in Baton Rouge and some fed-up homeowners called 2 On Your Side. ...
LSU invention may revolutionize stem cell research
BATON ROUGE - Researchers at the LSU School...
Livingston Parish Schools moves assistant superintendent to top spot
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish School Board...
Monday PM Forecast: Warm and muggy air remains in spite of clouds
A warm and muggy pattern makes its presence known this week, though its stay is not permanent. It may take a while to get here, but...
Monday AM Forecast: Warm and muggy all week, Slim rain chances until the weekend
Above average temperatures stick around all week with...
Sunday PM Forecast: Slowly cranking up the heat and humidity
Expect a gradual rise in heat and humidity...
Sports
Southern baseball sweeps Grambling, improves to 10-3 in SWAC play
GRAMBLING - The Southern baseball team got the brooms out and swept Grambling State this weekend. After winning the first two games of the series...
Bullpen runs out of gas, LSU baseball gets swept by Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - It just keeps getting worse...
LSU Softball defeats Auburn 2-0 courtesy of a Kelley Lynch no-hitter
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU Softball defeated...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 15, 2024.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
